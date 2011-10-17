Oct 17 The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index rose in October to -8.48 from -8.82 in September.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected an October reading of -4.00.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:

Oct Sept Aug July June

2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ---------- Diffusion Index -----------

Conditions -8.48 -8.82 -7.72 -3.76 -7.79 Prices Paid 22.47 32.61 28.26 43.33 56.12 Prices Received 4.49 8.70 2.17 5.56 11.22 New Orders 0.16 -8.00 -7.82 -5.45 -3.61 Shipments 5.33 -12.88 3.01 2.22 -8.02 Delivery Time -1.12 -1.09 0.00 1.11 -3.06 Inventories -8.99 -11.96 -7.61 -5.56 1.02 Unfilled Orders -4.49 -7.61 -15.22 -12.22 0.00 Number of Employees 3.37 -5.43 3.26 1.11 10.20 Average Workweek -4.49 -2.17 -2.17 -15.56 -2.04

Oct Sept Aug July June

2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ----------- Six months from ----------

Conditions 6.74 13.04 8.70 32.22 22.45 Prices Paid 40.45 53.26 42.39 51.11 55.10 Prices Received 17.98 22.83 15.22 30.00 19.39 New Orders 12.36 13.04 6.52 25.56 15.31 Shipments 17.98 13.04 7.61 30.00 17.35 Delivery Time -6.74 -7.61 -5.43 6.67 2.04 Inventories -15.73 -2.17 7.61 1.11 -9.18 Unfilled Orders 1.12 -6.52 -6.52 5.56 -9.18 Number of Employees 6.74 0.00 6.52 17.78 6.12 Average Workweek -2.25 -6.52 -4.35 2.22 -2.04 Capital Expenditures 7.87 9.78 8.70 22.22 26.53

Note: Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease.

