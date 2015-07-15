NEW YORK, July 15 Manufacturing activity in New
York state improved in July, rebounding from a two-plus year low
on a modest pickup in business outlook, a New York Federal
Reserve survey showed on Wednesday.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index rose to 3.86 in July from -1.98 in June, which was its
lowest level since January 2013.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise
to 3.0 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
The survey's index on future business conditions climbed to
27.04 from June's 25.84, which was the weakest since February.
Other components of the July survey were mixed, suggesting
overall business activity remained subdued.
The new orders index was in negative territory for a second
month at -3.50 compared with -2.12 in June, while shipment
activity declined to 7.88 in July from 12.01.
The survey's gauge on the average employee workweek rose for
a second month to 4.26 from 3.85 in June, but the index for the
number of employees fell to 3.19, the lowest since December
2013, from 8.65 in June.
Prices paid fell to a three-year low at 7.45 from 9.62 in
June, while prices received rose to 5.32 from 0.96.
