Sept 15 The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index fell in September to -8.82 from -7.72 in August.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected a September reading of -4.00.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:

Sept August July June May

2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ---------- Diffusion Index -----------

Conditions -8.82 -7.72 -3.76 -7.79 11.88 Prices Paid 32.61 28.26 43.33 56.12 69.89 Prices Received 8.70 2.17 5.56 11.22 27.96 New Orders -8.00 -7.82 -5.45 -3.61 17.19 Shipments -12.88 3.01 2.22 -8.02 25.75 Delivery Time -1.09 0.00 1.11 -3.06 2.15 Inventories -11.96 -7.61 -5.56 1.02 10.75 Unfilled Orders -7.61 -15.22 -12.22 0.00 9.68 Number of Employees -5.43 3.26 1.11 10.20 24.73 Average Workweek -2.17 -2.17 -15.56 -2.04 23.66

Sept August July June May

2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ----------- Six months from ----------

Conditions 13.04 8.70 32.22 22.45 52.69 Prices Paid 53.26 42.39 51.11 55.10 68.82 Prices Received 22.83 15.22 30.00 19.39 35.48 New Orders 13.04 6.52 25.56 15.31 47.31 Shipments 13.04 7.61 30.00 17.35 41.94 Delivery Time -7.61 -5.43 6.67 2.04 6.45 Inventories -2.17 7.61 1.11 -9.18 4.30 Unfilled Orders -6.52 -6.52 5.56 -9.18 19.35 Number of Employees 0.00 6.52 17.78 6.12 20.43 Average Workweek -6.52 -4.35 2.22 -2.04 12.90 Capital Expenditures 9.78 8.70 22.22 26.53 30.11

Note: Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease.

The web site address is: www.ny.frb.org/