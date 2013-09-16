By Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama
warned Republicans in Congress on Monday that he will not
negotiate over an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling as part of
a budget battle that will soon dominate Washington, with a
deadline fast approaching.
Pivoting to domestic policy after devoting weeks to the
crisis in Syria, Obama scolded his political opponents for
threatening a federal government shutdown and attempting to
attach conditions to funding the budget for the 2014 fiscal year
that begins Oct. 1.
"Let's stop the threats. Let's stop the political
posturing. Let's keep our government open. Let's pay our bills
on time. Let's pass a budget," Obama said.
In a speech marking five years of the start of the financial
crisis that sent Wall Street teetering, the U.S. banking system
to the brink of collapse and the economy into recession, Obama
said much progress had been made in rebuilding the economy but
much more remains to be done.
He faces yet another budget showdown as Republicans in
Congress attempt to force more spending cuts and remove funding
for Obama's signature achievement, the 2010 healthcare law that
is facing a rocky rollout.
The fight threatens to become a replay of a 2011 budget
showdown that barely headed off what would have been a historic
default on the U.S. debt over Republicans' refusal to raise the
debt limit.
Obama spoke on the day that a gunman killed 12 people at
Washington's Navy Yard before being killed himself.
"It's a shame that the president could not manage to rise
above partisanship today," said the top Republican in
Washington, John Boehner, speaker of the House of
Representatives. "Instead, he should be working in a bipartisan
way to address America's spending problem, the way president of
both parties have done before."
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust measures to avoid
exceeding the $16.7 trillion debt limit as soon as mid-October.
If the cap is not raised, the United States will not be able to
pay all of its bills and would go into default.
Obama said "the last time the same crew threatened this
course of action," the mere talk of a debt default sent the
stock market into a months-long tailspin and slowed U.S.
economic growth.
"I will not negotiate over whether or not America keeps its
word and meets its obligations. I will not negotiate over the
full faith and credit of the United States," he said.
"This country has worked too hard for too long to dig out of
a crisis just to see their elected representatives here in
Washington purposely cause another crisis," he said.
A Republican plan aimed at averting a government shutdown on
Oct. 1 ran into a wall of opposition last week from
conservatives in the House, and leaders delayed votes on it
until this week.
The plan, derided as a "trick" by some conservatives, would
have let them cast an essentially symbolic vote to defund the
healthcare law without risking a shutdown, which is feared by
party leaders who remember the political damage they suffered
when government offices closed their doors in the mid-1990s.
Under the plan, Republican leaders were prepared to extend
funding through mid-December at an annualized $988 billion, the
same amount as 2013 after reductions went into effect under the
across-the-board cuts called sequestration. The White House
signaled last week it could live with a short-term extension at
that level, even though the president wants to reverse the
sequester cuts.
But some Democrats have said they want higher spending and
would oppose a stopgap funding bill at the post-sequester
amount.
Obama said the Republican argument for spending cuts is
belied by the fact that U.S. deficits are falling at the fastest
rate since World War Two.