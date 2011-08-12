(Corrects to show that Obama meeting with Silver Lake CEO, not Silver Bridge)

* To discuss economy, ideas for job growth

* Obama reelection hopes tied to boosting employment

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 President Barack Obama is expected to meet Friday afternoon with chief executives from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), US Bank (USB.N), Xerox Corp (XRX.N), BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), according to a source familiar with the plans.

He also is meeting with the CEO of Silver Lake Partners.

Obama is expected to talk about global financial turmoil, the state of the U.S. economy, and job growth with the executives.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday that Obama was constantly "on the hunt" for new job creation ideas and that would be on the agenda for the CEO meeting.

The White House has not yet released the names of CEOs slated to attend.

Obama's hopes for reelection in 2012 will hinge on his success in lowering unemployment, currently pinned above 9 percent, boosting sluggish growth and restoring confidence lost from the Standard & Poor's downgrade and fractious debt talks. (Reporting by Karey Wutkowski, with additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)