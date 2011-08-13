* Obama calls for extending payroll tax cut
* Says trade pacts pending in Congress must be concluded
* Republican says government regulation hurting business
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Aug 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Saturday that bitter fights between Democrats and
Republicans in Washington were hurting the economy and he urged
lawmakers to embrace compromise in order to boost job growth.
Still reeling from a divisive debate over debt and deficits
that triggered a downgrade in the U.S. credit rating, Obama is
going on a three-day bus tour next week to connect with voters
as his own 2012 re-election campaign begins to heat up.
Channeling citizens' anger at Congress will be one of his
key themes, which he rolled out on a trip to Michigan this week
and in his weekly radio and Internet address on Saturday.
Obama said the side show in Washington had gotten in the
way of efforts to bring down high unemployment.
"Lately, the response from Washington has been partisanship
and gridlock that's only undermined public confidence and
hindered our efforts to grow the economy," he said in his
weekly address. "So while there's nothing wrong with our
country, there is something wrong with our politics, and that's
what we've got to fix."
Repeating a call he has issued numerous times in recent
weeks, Obama pressed for Congress to extend a payroll tax cut,
put unemployed construction workers to work building U.S.
infrastructure projects, finish outstanding trade pacts and cut
"red tape" for entrepreneurs.
"We can no longer let partisan brinksmanship get in our way
-- the idea that making it through the next election is more
important than making things right," he said.
"So you've got a right to be frustrated. I am."
Republican Senator Pat Toomey said in his party's weekly
address that government regulation, especially from the Obama
administration, was hurting the economy.
"Every day, small business owners, job creators and
entrepreneurs are bombarded with new regulations and higher
costs, discouraging these employers from expanding their
businesses and hiring additional workers," Toomey said.
"The number of regulations has only increased since
President Obama came into office. The Federal Register,
containing all federal regulations, now totals a whopping
49,000 pages, covering everything from paint, to dust, cement,
to cars, medicine and livestock."
Toomey said the "most harmful" regulations should be
eliminated.
