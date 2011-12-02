(New throughout with more details)
WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama on
Friday pledged an aggressive push to pass an extension to the
payroll tax cut for U.S. workers, saying lawmakers must not
leave for their holiday break without taking action on it.
"We need to get this done. And I expect that it's going to
get done before Congress leaves. Otherwise, Congress may not be
leaving and we can all spend Christmas here together."
Speaking after fresh data showed the U.S. unemployment rate
fell to a 2-1/2-year low of 8.6 percent, Obama said it was not
the time to "slam the brakes" on the U.S. economy recovery.
He also pushed another priority - extending emergency
benefits for the unemployed.
"Failure to take either of these steps would be a
significant blow to our economy. It would take money out of the
pockets of Americans who are most likely to spend it and it
would harm small businesses that depend on the spending," Obama
said.
He spoke after touring a Washington office building with
former President Bill Clinton and announcing a $4 billion
effort to increase the energy efficiency of government and
private sector buildings.
The White House predicted the two-year plan, part of
Obama's strategy of using his executive powers to take action
while his broader $447 billion jobs program remains stalled in
Congress, would create tens of thousands of jobs.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan, Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason;
Editing by Vicki Allen and Todd Eastham)