WASHINGTON Jan 30 The White House said on
Wednesday a drop in GDP in the fourth quarter is driven in large
part by a decrease in defense spending and accused Republicans
of "political brinkmanship" for threatening to let more defense
cuts take effect.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said a looming March 1
deadline when defense cuts take effect absent a broader budget
deal stands to hurt the U.S. economy and taxpayers unless
addressed.
He said Republican threats to let the cuts take place amount
to "political brinkmanship" that harms only Americans.