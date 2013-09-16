BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama said on Monday he would not negotiate with Congress over whether to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and chided Republicans for threatening to bring the government to a halt in an effort to repeal his signature healthcare reform law.
The White House is gearing up for difficult budget talks with lawmakers, but it has said consistently that the president would not negotiate over the debt limit, which must be raised so Washington can pay its bills.
"I will not negotiate over whether or not America keeps its word and meets its obligations. I will not negotiate over the full faith and credit of the United States," Obama said at the White House.
"This country has worked too hard for too long to dig out of a crisis just to see their elected representatives here in Washington purposely cause another crisis," he said.
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.