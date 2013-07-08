Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House trimmed its outlook for U.S. economic growth in 2013 and 2014 on Monday but also lowered its forecast for unemployment, highlighting the lingering impacts of the recession that has stymied President Barack Obama's economy agenda.
In a budget and economic update, the White House said it expected the gross domestic product to rise 2.0 percent this year and 3.1 percent again next year - less than the 2.3 percent and 3.2 percent growth projected in Obama's budget of April 10.
The jobless rate has shown some improvement over the past six months but remains stubbornly high - above seven percent in what the Obama administration says is the lingering impact of the worst recession since the Great Depression.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
* Lyft seeking at least $500 million in new funding; valuation between $6 billion and $7 billion - source