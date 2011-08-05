WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. President Barack Obama hailed a positive jobs report on Friday but said more job growth is needed and predicted the situation will improve over time.

Commenting on a Labor Department report that 154,000 jobs were created in July and the jobless rate ticked down slightly to 9.1 percent, Obama said, "We've got to do better than that."

"We are going to get through this. Things will get better. and we're going to get there together," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Caren Bohan and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)