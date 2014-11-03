WASHINGTON Nov 3 President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will discuss the long-term outlook of the U.S. economy during a White House meeting on Monday afternoon, Obama's spokesman said.

Obama and Yellen were to hold their first one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said besides the U.S. economy, they will also discuss the global economy.

Earnest said the meeting is significant in that it takes place a week before Obama travels to Asia for meetings that will include talks with world leaders about economic issues.

