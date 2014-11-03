(Adds discussion on Wall Street reforms)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 President Barack Obama and
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen discussed the outlook for the
U.S. and global economies and the implementation of Wall Street
reforms during an Oval Office meeting on Monday, the White House
said.
It was the first one-on-one meeting between Obama and Yellen
since she took the helm of the central bank, which sets the
nation's monetary policy but operates independently from the
White House.
The Federal Reserve and other financial regulators are still
finalizing rules from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
act, which aimed to strengthen the financial system after the
2007-2009 credit crisis shattered confidence throughout global
markets.
Obama and Yellen talked about the near- and long-term
outlook for the economy in the United States and around the
world, the White House said. They also discussed the Consumer
Protection Act.
Obama leaves this weekend for Asia on a trip that will
include a meeting of the G20 group of economies.
"So the president having this conversation with the chair of
the Fed makes sense in advance of that meeting," White House
spokesman Earnest told reporters before the meeting.
Earnest said he did not know whether Obama would discuss two
vacancies on the Fed's seven-member Board of Governors with
Yellen. Earnest also said he had no update on when Obama would
move to fill the positions.
