WASHINGTON May 14 A gauge of confidence for
small U.S. businesses rose in April to its highest in six
months, a sign of resilience in an economy beset by Washington's
austerity drive.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.6 points to
92.1, the highest reading since October.
About half the gain was because businesses expect better
business conditions over the next six months. Firms also were
more optimistic about creating jobs and about sales.
Economic growth is being crimped this year by tax hikes
enacted in January and federal budget cuts that started in
March. Congress and President Barack Obama agreed to the
measures in a bid to tame the federal budget deficit.
Offsetting some of austerity's bite, the U.S. Federal
Reserve has kept interest rates exceptionally low, while falling
gasoline prices have recently helped household finances.
The NFIB reported earlier this month that small businesses
added workers in April.