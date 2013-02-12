WASHINGTON Feb 12 Confidence among U.S. small
businesses rose in January as owners anticipated better business
conditions in the next six months, despite higher taxes and
looming government spending cuts.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its optimism index increased 0.9 percentage point to
88.9 last month, pulling further from a 2-1/2 year low hit in
November.
The improvement in sentiment came even as a payroll tax cut
expired on Jan. 1. Big automatic spending cuts are also set to
take hold in March unless the U.S. Congress acts.
Owners' outlook for business conditions in the next six
months improved five points. There were also modest improvements
in their views on profits, sales, credit availability and
capital investment.
Even more encouraging was a gain in the share of owners
creating jobs and those reporting difficulties filling job
openings.
However, few owners are convinced this is a good time to
expand their operations and there is little urgency to add
inventories.