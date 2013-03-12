WASHINGTON, March 12 Confidence among U.S. small
businesses rose in February as owners shrugged off a tightening
in fiscal policy and raised plans to increase capital spending
and restock their warehouses.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its optimism index increased 1.9 percentage points to
90.8 last month, continuing to recover from a 2-1/2 year plunge
in November.
The improvement in sentiment came even as small businesses
braced for about $85 billion in across the board government
spending cuts that started to take hold on March 1.
A two percent payroll tax cut expired on Jan. 1 and tax
rates for wealthy Americans went up.
Capital spending plans gained four points, while plans to
increase inventories climbed six points last month. The share of
owners viewing inventories as too low rose two points.
Owners' outlook for business conditions in the next six
months also improved two points.
Their perceptions of labor market conditions also improved,
with the modest gains in the shares of owners planning to add
jobs and those saying job openings were hard to fill.
Small business owners' views of sales and credit conditions
also improved last month.