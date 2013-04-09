BRIEF-Spire and Laclede Gas finalize debt offerings
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
WASHINGTON, April 9 Confidence among U.S. small businesses fell in March, the latest indication that economic activity lost momentum as the first quarter ended.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its optimism index fell 1.3 points to 89.5 last month. The overall tone of the survey was downbeat, with only two components of the index increasing.
The survey came on the heels of last week's soft employment and manufacturing data. Employers added the fewest jobs in nine months in March, while factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in three months.
The NFIB survey showed the share of owners anticipating better business conditions in the next six months remained in negative territory. The outlook for the labor market, sales and inventories dimmed last month.
Small business owners, however, were optimistic about earnings and credit conditions.
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
HAVANA, March 9 Cuba said on Thursday it had approved five new business proposals for its Mariel special development zone, bringing the total so far to 24 projects from 11 countries, worth $966 million in investment. The Communist-run island created the zone three years ago, hoping to lure foreign capital with significant tax and customs breaks to boost its anemic economy.
* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products