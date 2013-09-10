WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. small business optimism
dipped in August as owners worried about the economy's near-term
outlook, but gains in sales expectations and hiring plans hinted
at a pick-up in the pace of economic growth.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index slipped 0.1 point to
94 last month.
While details of the survey were fairly mixed, key
indicators such as planned hiring, capital spending, inventory
accumulation and sales all advanced in August, suggesting an
improvement in sentiment in the months ahead.
"Capital spending and inventory investment plans increased
as well, all activities that would put some energy into GDP
(gross domestic product) growth," the NFIB said in a statement.
That would fit in with expectations of an acceleration in
activity in the second half of the year, though growth slowed
somewhat early in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 1.8
percent annual rate in the first half of the year.
There was a big increase in job creation plans, which
jumped to levels last seen in January 2007, a positive sign for
the labor market amid signs of a slowing in job growth trend.
However, the share of firms reporting they could not find
suitable candidates to fill open positions fell.
While owners were optimistic about sales, they were downbeat
on earnings. Expectations for business conditions over the next
six months fell again in August. There was also a decline in the
share of owners saying this was a good time to expand.