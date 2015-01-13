WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. small business optimism
jumped in December to its highest level in more than eight
years, underscoring the economy's strengthening fundamentals
despite slowing global growth.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index increased 2.3 points
to 100.4 last month, the highest reading since October 2006.
The index, which crossed the 100 mark for the first time in
eight years, is now back at its prerecession average. It was
bolstered by a surge in sales expectations as well as hiring,
capital outlays and business expansion plans.
"This is probably why the gross domestic product numbers
have been looking better because the small business sector has
actually started to contribute to growth," William Dunkelberg,
NFIB chief economist, told Reuters.
The small business sector, which is estimated to account for
about half of the country's overall GDP, added to upbeat
employment data in painting a bullish picture of the economy
even as dark clouds settle over the global economy.
The economy grew at a 5.0 percent annualized rate in the
third quarter, the fastest in 11 years, and is expected to have
maintained a solid growth pace in the October-December quarter.
More small business owners view their current inventory of
goods as insufficient to meet the anticipated increase in sales,
according to the NFIB survey.
This is consistent with recent government data showing an
increase in stocks at wholesalers, which last week led
economists to sharply raise their fourth-quarter GDP growth
estimates to as high as a 3.7 percent rate.
Even more encouraging, small businesses are raising wages
for workers, with a quarter of respondents in December reporting
higher compensation - the largest share since January 2008.
That finding is at odds with a surprise drop in average
hourly earnings in December's employment report.
The NFIB compensation measure correlates closely with the
government's quarterly employment cost index, which is widely
regarded as a better gauge of wage growth.
About 17 percent of businesses in the NFIB survey plan to
raise compensation in the coming months.
"The reported gains in compensation are still in the range
typical of an economy with reasonable growth, and labor market
conditions are suggestive of a tightening, which will put
further upward pressure on compensation," said Dunkelberg.
