WASHINGTON, Sept 15 U.S. manufacturing output
contracted more than expected in August, dragged down by a sharp
fall in auto production that could moderate economic growth in
the third quarter.
American factories churned out 0.5 percent fewer goods last
month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
Some slowdown was anticipated after an earlier survey of
factory manager sentiment pointed to a sharp brake in activity.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent decline in
factory output.
The drop, combined with a fall in mining production and
higher output for utilities, left overall industrial output 0.4
percent lower during the month.
Auto and autopart production contracted 6.4 percent,
reversing much of the strong gains registered in July. Some of
the slowdown in factory production could be due to a stronger
dollar that is crimping exports, although sturdy domestic auto
sales have given more reassuring signs for the economic outlook.
Capacity utilization in the factory sector fell to 77.6
percent last month from 78.0 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)