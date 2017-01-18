WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. industrial production
rebounded in December due to the biggest jump in utilities since
1989 as temperatures cooled across the country.
The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday industrial output rose
0.8 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.7 percent
decline in November.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial
production rising 0.6 percent. The U.S. central bank's measure
of the industrial sector comprises manufacturing, mining, and
electric and gas utilities.
Overall industrial production, however, fell at an annual
rate of 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.
The bulk of December's increase was due to the 6.6 percent
rise in the utilities index, which had been hampered the
previous month by unseasonably warm weather.
Manufacturing output edged up 0.2 percent and mining
production was unchanged.
Overall manufacturing output rose at an annual rate of 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter while the index for mining surged
11.9 percent in the quarter.
With overall output increasing in December, the percentage
of industrial capacity in use rose 0.6 percentage point in
December to 75.5 percent, from a slightly downwardly revised
74.9 percent in November.
Fed officials look to capacity use as a signal for how much
further the economy can accelerate before sparking higher
inflation.
