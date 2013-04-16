WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. industrial production
rose more than expected in March but the increase was due to a
surge in demand for utilities during a cold snap, while output
actually declined at the nation's factories.
Industrial production grew 0.4 percent last month, the
Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected industrial output to rise 0.2 percent.
Utilities output jumped 5.3 percent during the month, which
the Fed said was due to unusually cold weather driving up
heating demand.
Manufacturing output dropped 0.1 percent during the month,
unwinding part of a strong gain posted in February. The decline
was broad based, with output dropping for primary metals and
electronics, although production of cars increased.
Industry capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms
are using their resources, rose to 78.5 percent in March from
78.3 percent in February.
