WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. industrial production
fell by more than expected in April, reflecting a broad decline
in factory output and a weather-related decrease in demand for
utilities.
Industrial production dropped by 0.5 percent last month
after a revised 0.3 percent increase in March, the Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected output to decline 0.2 percent in April.
Factory production decreased by 0.4 percent, compared with a
forecast for a 0.1 percent rise. The decline was broad-based,
with the production of durable goods down 0.6 percent, partly
due to a 1.3 percent fall in motor vehicles and parts.
Utilities output sank 3.7 percent last month, the Fed said,
as heating demand fell back to a more typical seasonal level
after jumping in March due to unusually cold weather
Industry capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms
are deploying their resources, dropped sharply to 77.8 percent
from 78.3 percent in March, reducing it to 2.4 percentage points
below its long-run average, the Fed said. Economists had
expected a reading of 78.3 percent.
