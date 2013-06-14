WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. industrial production
was unchanged in May, the Federal Reserve said on Friday,
compared with forecasts for a light increase after gains in
manufacturing and mining were offset by a sharp drop in the
output of utilities.
Analysts had expected a 0.2 percent rise in May industrial
output following a revised 0.4 percent decline the previous
month. Factory output rose 0.1 percent, matching expectations,
while mining advanced 0.7 percent. But utilities output slumped
by 1.8 percent.
Industrial capacity utilization, a measure of how fully
firms are deploying their resources, edged down to 77.6 percent
from 77.7 percent in April, a rate that lies 2.6 percentage
points below its estimated long-run average. Analysts had
forecast capacity utilization to come in at 77.9 percent.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)