WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. industrial production
rose in August as a bounce back in motor vehicle assembly lifted
manufacturing output, a hopeful sign for the economy after
growth got off to a slow start in the third quarter.
Industrial output increased 0.4 percent last month after
being flat in July, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. The rise
was in line with economists' expectations.
Manufacturing production advanced 0.7 percent, reversing the
prior month's 0.4 percent drop, as automobile assembly rebounded
5.2 percent after slumping 4.5 percent in July.
Factory activity hit a speed bump early in the year. The
industrial production report pointed to some underlying
momentum, which could support views of only a mild slowdown in
economic growth this quarter.
Gains in industrial production were almost broad-based in
August, though utilities output fell for a fifth consecutive
month.
Mining production rose 0.3 percent last month, but that was
a big step back from July's 2.4 percent increase.
Last month, the amount of industrial capacity in use edged
up to 77.8 percent from 77.6 percent in July.
Industrial capacity utilization - a measure of how fully
firms are using their resources - was 2.4 percentage points
below its long-run average.
Officials at the Fed tend to look at utilization measures as
a signal of how much "slack" remains in the economy, and how
much room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary.
