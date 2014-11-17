WASHINGTON Nov 17 U.S. manufacturing output
rose in October, but a third straight month of declines in motor
vehicle production suggested some slowdown in the pace of
factory activity.
Factory production increased 0.2 percent last month after a
downwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in September, the Federal
Reserve said on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing
output rising 0.3 percent in October after a previously reported
0.5 percent gain in September.
Motor vehicle output fell 1.2 percent in October. That
followed September's 1.9 percent drop and was the third
consecutive month of declines.
Mining output dropped 0.9 percent last month, while
utilities production fell 0.7 percent.
Those declines eclipsed the gains in manufacturing, leaving
overall industrial production slipping 0.1 percent in October.
September's increase in industrial output was revised down to
0.8 percent from 1.0 percent.
The amount of manufacturing capacity in use slipped to 77.2
percent last month from 77.3 percent in September.
Overall industrial capacity use fell to 78.9 percent from
79.2 percent in September. It was 1.2 percentage points below
its long-run average.
Officials at the Fed tend to look at capacity use as a
signal of how much "slack" remains in the economy and how much
room there is for growth to run before it becomes inflationary.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)