(Adds Insider link)
NEW YORK, June 1 Lending to small business in
the United States eased in April for the fourth month in a row
as companies were hesitant to bulk up their operations, boding
poorly for stronger economic growth, a report showed on Friday.
The Thomson Reuters/PayNet Small Business Lending Index,
which measures the overall volume of financing to U.S. small
businesses, fell to 94.1 from 96.0 in March, PayNet said.
Compared with a year earlier borrowing rose 7 percent, the
lowest 12-month growth rate since July 2010. The lending index
is correlated with changes in overall economic growth several
months in advance.
"These businesses are cautious," said PayNet founder Bill
Phelan.
"They're holding back on new investments and expansions in
their businesses, and that's really a result of the view of
uncertainty in the marketplace."
Accounts in moderate delinquency, or those behind by 30 days
or more, fell to 1.29 percent from 1.39 percent in March. That's
far below the high of 4.42 percent reached in May 2009.
Accounts 90 days or more behind in payments, or in severe
delinquency, edged down to 0.35 percent from 0.36 percent.
Accounts behind 180 days or more, considered to be in
default and unlikely ever to be paid, eased to 0.43 percent from
0.48 percent.
PayNet collects real-time loan information, such as
originations and delinquencies, from more than 250 leading U.S.
capital equipment lenders.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)