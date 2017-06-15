GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
June 15 The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said on Thursday its gauge on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity slowed in June, suggesting a renewed pullback in the region's manufacturing industries.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its business activity index fell to 27.6 in June from 38.8 the month before. The latest figure was above economists' expectations of 24.0, according to a Reuters poll. Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.