NEW YORK May 16 Factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region contracted in May as new orders fell to
their lowest level in almost a year, a survey showed on
Thursday.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index dropped to minus 5.2 from 1.3 in April, worse
than economists' expectations for a slight gain to 2.4.
Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
New orders fell to minus 7.9 from minus 1, the lowest level
since June of last year. The gauge of the number of employees
declined to minus 8.7 from minus 6.8.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)