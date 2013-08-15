NEW YORK Aug 15 Factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region weakened in August after hitting a
multi-year high the prior month as new orders fell and the pace
of hiring slowed, a survey showed on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index fell to 9.3 from 19.8 in July, undershooting
economists' expectations for a reading of 15.0.
Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
The new orders index fell to 5.3 from 10.2, while employment
slipped to 3.5 from 7.7. Prices paid slipped to 17.3 from 21.5.
The survey is one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
The dollar relinquished gains against the yen after the data
while stocks, which fell more than 1 percent earlier in the
session, remained lower.
Manufacturing in the United States has softened in recent
months, hurt by falling overseas demand, though the latest ISM
report showed the sector gained momentum in July, with a surge
in domestic demand helping to make up the slack.
ISM will release its August manufacturing report on Sept. 3.
The Philadelphia Fed survey showed respondents' remained
optimistic about the coming six months, with nearly 53 percent
of firms expecting increases in activity over that time.