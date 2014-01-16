HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
NEW YORK Jan 16 Growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in January but firms' outlook for the months ahead worsened, a regional Federal Reserve gauge released on Thursday showed.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index stood at 9.4 points compared with 6.4 in December. January's reading beat the median forecast of 8.6 among economists polled by Reuters.
Any reading above zero indicates manufacturing expansion in the region, which includes factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. The index has been positive for eight consecutive months.
The forward-looking new orders index, however, slipped to 5.1 from 12.9 in December, while prices paid reading rose to 18.7 from 16.4. The employment component jumped to 10.0 from 4.4.
The six-month business conditions index fell to 34.4 from December's reading of 44.8. In October, this outlook gauge was 60.8, which was the highest since September 2003.
The survey is one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAO PAULO, March 14 Construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is close to announcing the sale of its stake in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to Canada's PSP Investments Inc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
March 14 U.S. electronic payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc launched a $1 billion bid for rival MoneyGram International Inc on Tuesday, arguing that its all-American deal would face less regulatory scrutiny than a lower bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .