NEW YORK, Sept 15 The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Thursday its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose in September to -17.5 from -30.7 in August.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:

September Diffusion Index Historical data

Sept Drop Unch Rise Aug July June May Business Conditions -17.5 36.5 40.8 19.0 -30.7 3.2 -7.7 3.9 New Orders -11.3 37.3 32.6 25.9 -26.8 0.1 -7.6 5.4 Shipments -22.8 39.8 38.7 17.0 -13.9 4.3 4.0 6.5 Unfilled Orders -10.4 21.1 62.8 10.6 -20.9 -16.3 -16.3 -7.8 Delivery Time -7.0 18.2 66.7 11.3 -18.1 6.4 -20.5 -2.3 Inventories 10.2 16.2 53.5 26.4 -9.8 1.4 -8.5 -5.4 Prices Paid 23.2 5.7 58.1 28.9 12.8 25.1 26.8 48.3 Prices Received 0.9 16.7 61.6 17.5 -9.0 1.1 4.4 16.8 Number of Employees 5.8 16.4 56.5 22.1 -5.2 8.9 4.1 22.1 Avg Employee Work Week -13.7 23.0 59.8 9.3 -14.4 -5.4 1.9 3.9

Six months from now versus September Historical data

Sept Drop Unch Rise Aug July June May Business Conditions 21.4 20.1 33.8 41.5 1.4 23.7 2.5 16.6 New Orders 21.6 21.8 28.5 43.4 16.3 27.8 7.9 16.8 Shipments 25.2 20.9 26.6 46.1 12.6 23.0 6.6 20.4 Unfilled Orders 4.7 14.7 60.4 19.4 -3.5 2.9 -9.6 -1.0 Delivery Time -4.8 12.6 73.0 7.8 -5.1 3.4 -11.4 -3.7 Inventories -14.1 30.6 48.6 16.5 -26.2 5.0 -16.8 5.2 Prices Paid 36.3 7.9 44.8 44.2 34.6 38.7 27.5 52.4 Prices Received 18.2 9.4 56.5 27.6 16.5 8.3 2.5 27.3 Number of Employees 11.2 13.3 56.5 24.5 7.8 10.1 5.5 22.3 Avg Employee Work Week 7.4 14.3 58.2 21.6 -5.3 4.1 -1.6 9.8 Capital Expenditures 5.5 22.2 44.1 27.7 5.2 18.1 12.9 23.1

FULL REPORT: For a copy of the full Business Outlook Survey report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, please click on USLD22.

The Web site address is www.phil.frb.org/files/bos/bos0911.html