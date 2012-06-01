NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. manufacturing sector
grew in May at its slowest pace in three months as economic
trouble overseas dented demand for U.S. exports, an industry
survey showed on Friday.
The final Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index stood at 54.0 in May, above last week's preliminary
estimate of 53.9 but below April's reading of 56.0.
Markit chief economist Chris Williamson attributed the
slowdown to "a near-stagnation of export orders, reflecting
deteriorating demand in many overseas markets, notably the euro
zone but also emerging markets such as China."
Overall, though, U.S. manufacturing grew for a 32nd straight
month, and the slowdown in exports reduced raw material prices,
which Williamson said is good news for the inflation outlook and
"should help take some pressure off squeezed profit margins."
Markit, which conducts surveys for 32 countries, began
publishing a U.S. index this month but has been collecting data
on U.S. factory activity since late 2009.
The Institute for Supply Management, which will publish its
own U.S. manufacturing survey on Friday, has shown expansion in
the sector for 33 months running. A Reuters survey showed
economists expect ISM to come in at 53.9 in May compared to 54.8
in April.
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)