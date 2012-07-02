NEW YORK, July 2 The U.S. manufacturing sector
grew in June at its most sluggish rate in 18 months as the pace
of output, hiring and new orders all slowed, an industry survey
showed on Monday.
The final Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index stood at 52.5 in June, below both a preliminary estimate
of 52.9 and May's reading of 54.0. June marked the lowest
showing since December, 2010.
U.S. factories were hurt by weak European demand for U.S.
goods. Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said that should
persist "for some time to come" as Europe struggles with
austerity budgets and sluggish growth.
One bright spot has been "resilient demand" from the
domestic market, which Williamson said has helped U.S. factories
outperform those in most other economies.
However, the slowest pace of hiring in the sector since late
2010 suggests overall job creation in the U.S. economy remained
modest in June, Williamson said.
