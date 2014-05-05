(Adds link to graphic)
NEW YORK May 5 Growth in the U.S. services
sector slowed slightly in April, an industry report showed on
Monday, and the pace of employment slackened for a fourth
straight month to its slowest in more than a year.
Financial data firm Markit said its final service sector
purchasing managers' index fell to 55.0 in April from 55.3 in
March, though the figure was slightly above the preliminary read
of 54.2 released late last month. A reading above 50 points to
growth.
"The final services PMI came in higher than the flash
reading and signals only a very minor slowing in the rate of
expansion compared with March," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit.
Employers in the service sector, which accounts for about
three-quarters of the U.S. labor market, continued to add
employees, but at the slowest rate since March 2013. The final
employment index came in at 51.2 in April, compared with 51.8 in
March.
The Markit figures, however, were at odds with the U.S.
Labor Department's April employment report, released on Friday.
The government data showed service-sector hiring expanded last
month by the most in 11 months, with 220,000 private-sector
services jobs added.
Markit said new business growth for the services sector
picked up from March, when new business activity was its slowest
since September 2012 on a final basis.
Markit's final composite PMI, a weighted average of
manufacturing and services indexes, eased to 55.6 in April from
55.7 in March. The preliminary reading was 54.9.
The employment component of the composite index was 51.7
compared with 52.2 in March, and was also the lowest since March
2013.
