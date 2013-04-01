NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. manufacturing growth
picked up in March as new orders increased and hiring quickened,
closing out the best quarter for the sector in two years, a
survey showed on Monday.
Financial data firm Markit said its U.S. Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index rose to 54.6 last month from 54.3 in
February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Output increased, though the rate of growth slipped to 56.6
from 57.3 in February.
Overall, however, the index averaged 54.9 between January
and March, above the 52.6 average recorded in the fourth quarter
of 2012 and the best quarterly showing in two years, Markit
said.
"The sector will have provided a firm boost to the economy
in the first quarter, with output possibly growing by as much as
2 percent compared to the final quarter of last year," said
Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
Domestic demand grew steadily at the same rate as the prior
month, while new export orders increased after contracting
slightly in February.
The pace of hiring, however, increased, with the employment
sub-index hitting 54.6 compared to 53.5 the prior month. March's
pace was swifter than the average for all of 2012.
"It is encouraging to see the upturn generating more jobs,
with the survey suggesting that approximately 15,000 extra
employees were taken on in the sector in March," Williamson
said.
The broader U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in February as
the unemployment rate fell to 7.7 percent, the lowest in more
than four years. But economists fear government belt-tightening
could slow the labor market's momentum as the year goes on.
Economists polled by Reuters expect government data on
Friday to show employers hired 200,000 new workers in March.