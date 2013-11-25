NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. private sector activity
rebounded in November after slowing the month prior, while new
orders grew at their fastest pace since April 2012, according to
an industry report released on Monday.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary composite
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) - a weighted average of its
manufacturing and services indexes - rose to 57.1 in November
from 49.6 last month.
This is the first month that Markit is publishing its
composite and service sector data, which it has been compiling
since October 2009. The reading for October 2013 was the lowest
in the history of the data.
Readings above 50 signal expansions in activity.
On a composite basis, the new orders sub-index rose from
53.9 to 57.9, its best read since April 2012.
The PMI for the services sector, also reported by Markit on
Monday, rose to 57.1 in November from 49.3 in October.
Last week, Markit's manufacturing sector PMI rose more than
expected to 54.3, an eight-month high.
The sub-index for new business in the services sector rose
to 58.5, a level last hit in March 2012, from 54.2 in October.
Despite the rebound in private sector activity, the pace of
hiring for both the services sector and the total private sector
slowed slightly in the latest month and companies have indicated
uncertainty about their future prospects.
"Businesses have clearly rebounded strongly from any
government shutdown worries, but companies report that they are
concerned that the ongoing uncertainty regarding the debt
ceiling has tempered their outlook for next year," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
Markit's "flash" reading is based on replies from about 85
percent of the U.S. companies in the services sector that were
surveyed. A final reading will be released on the first business
day of the following month.