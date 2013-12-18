NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. private-sector activity
continued to expand in December as service-sector growth picked
up and hiring increased, an industry report showed on Wednesday.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary composite
Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) - a weighted average of its
manufacturing and services indexes - was 56.2 this month,
unchanged from November. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.
December's service sector PMI rose to 56.0 from 55.9 as new
orders increased, prompting businesses to take on more staff.
The employment index, after hitting an eight-month low of 52.4
last month, jumped to 55.7 in December, the fastest rate of
growth since Markit's data collection began in late 2009.
Across the private sector, the employment gauge rose to 55.4
from 52.4.
"The particularly encouraging news is that employment growth
has picked up in both services and manufacturing, suggesting
non-farm payroll growth should easily exceed 200,000 in
December," said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.
"Firms have become increasingly optimistic about the
outlook, especially because inflows of new work are rising at
one of the fastest rates seen since 2009," he added.
U.S. employers added 203,000 new jobs in November, according
to the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report. A
continuation of that pace could prompt the Federal Reserve to
start unwinding its stimulus spending sooner rather than later.
Markit's "flash" reading is based on replies from about 85
percent of the U.S. companies in the services sector that were
surveyed. A final reading will be released on the first business
day of the following month.