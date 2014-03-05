By David Gaffen
| March 5
March 5 Growth and the pace of hiring in the
U.S. services sector slowed in February, an industry report
showed on Wednesday, though industry executives said unusually
bad weather was in part to blame for disruptions in economic
activity.
Financial data firm Markit said its final service sector
purchasing managers' index dipped to 53.3 in February from 56.7
in January. A reading above 50 signals economic expansion, and
the result was better than Markit's preliminary "flash" reading
of 52.7 released last week.
Employers in the service sector, which accounts for about
three-quarters of the U.S. labor market, continued to add
employees, but at the slowest rate since March 2013. The final
employment index came in at 51.9 in February, compared with 54.1
in January.
This winter has been colder than usual, with severe
snowstorms affecting large parts of the Northeast, Midwest and
Upper Midwest of the country, and the Southeast has experienced
unusual ice storms in recent weeks as well. Investors have
largely attributed a spate of weak economic releases to the
weather, and expect a rebound in growth in the spring.
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, said the rate
of growth was estimated to have held steady from January when
excluding those that cited the weather as a reason for slack
demand.
"There are therefore strong grounds to believe that the
underlying health of the economy remains sound and that growth
will pick up again," he said in a statement.
The surveys suggest nonfarm payrolls growth of about 125,000
for February, Williamson said.
The Labor Department will release the highly anticipated
unemployment report on Friday. A Reuters poll shows economists
expect a gain of 150,000 in nonfarm payrolls after two
weather-depressed months.
February's final composite PMI, a weighted average of
manufacturing and services indexes, fell to 54.1 from 56.2 in
January. The flash reading was 53.5.
The employment component of that index fell to 52.3 from
53.9 in January; the flash reading was 52.4.