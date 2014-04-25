NEW YORK, April 25 The U.S. services sector
expanded in April at a slower rate than the previous month as
employment creation decelerated, an industry report showed on
Friday.
Financial data firm Markit said its "flash" services
Purchasing Managers Index hit 54.2 in April compared with
March's final reading of 55.3.
A reading above 50 signals expansion in economic activity.
The services sector added employees at the slowest rate in
almost two years, with the employment subindex at 51.0, its
lowest since June 2012, down from 51.8 last month.
Markit's "flash" composite PMI, a weighted average of its
manufacturing and services indexes, hit 54.9 in April versus
55.7 in March. It was below the average for the first quarter of
this year, which was 55.3.
"These data challenge the view among many, including some
key policymakers, that the recent deterioration in some of the
economic data has been purely a symptom of the adverse weather
at the start of the year," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit.
He said surveys are running at a level broadly consistent
with annualized GDP growth of 2.0 percent while employment
subindexes point to non-farm payroll growth sliding to around
100,000 per month.
The government non-farm payrolls report is due next Friday
and is expected to show 203,000 net new jobs were created in
April, according to a Reuters survey.
