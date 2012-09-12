* Census data shows median income down 1.5 percent in 2011
* Poverty rate stable at 15 percent
* White House: report shows progress, many still struggling
* Romney says he can do better job ending poverty
By Susan Heavey and Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The poverty rate in the
United States stabilized in 2011 for the first time in three
years even as incomes fell and inequality grew, according to
government figures.
The share of people living in poverty edged down to 15
percent from 15.1 percent in 2010, a "statistically
insignificant" drop in the words of analysts at the U.S. Census
Bureau, which released the report.
Unemployment benefits helped soften the blow from a harsh
economic environment, the report said. All told, 46.2 million
Americans lived in poverty last year, little changed from 2010.
But the share of aggregate income declined for Americans in
the middle while those in the top 5 percent increased their
share by 4.9 percent.
The Census Bureau's annual income reports are closely
watched by economists as well as partisans looking to bolster
their policy prescriptions, particularly in election years and
even more particularly in this election year, with economic
conditions and wealth serving as overarching themes.
There was a morsel for every point of view in today's
report. The official White House blog took note of the slight
decline in the poverty rate and a decrease in the number of
Americans without health insurance reflected in the data.
Republican nominee Mitt Romney, without explicitly
mentioning the census study, took aim at President Barack Obama
as a president who is "is crushing the middle class."
Some conservative commentators including Rachel Sheffield at
the Heritage Foundation said the report demonstrated that
welfare did not really help Americans.
On the other side, Melissa Boteach, at the
Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress, said it added
"urgency" to "the need to tackle the deficit without damaging
safety net programs."
"The big surprise in this data is that poverty has not gone
up. I think we were all anticipating that poverty rates would
have increased," said Jane Waldfogel, a professor of social work
at Columbia University.
Analysts had expected poverty to rise because unemployment
was elevated through much of 2011 and economic growth averaged
only 1.8 percent.
The official poverty rate has been rising since just before
the year 2000, accelerating with the economic stagnation of the
past three years. It was 13.2 percent in 2008 and 14.3 percent
in 2009.
FLAWED POVERTY MEASURE?
The median U.S. household income declined by 1.5 percent to
$50,054 in 2011, the Census report showed.
Programs such as unemployment benefits and a large shift
from part-time to full-time work appear to have cushioned the
blow and kept more people above the poverty threshold, said
David Johnson, head of social, economic and housing statistics
at the Census Bureau.
"It think all those things going together ... is what's
keeping this lower," he said.
The report also showed about 1.3 million more Americans had
health insurance in 2011, the first full year that Obama's
health care law took effect. The number of uninsured shrank to
48.6 million people from 50 million in 2010, the report said.
The poverty threshold for a four-person household is about
$23,000. But many experts criticize the way Census calculates
poverty, saying it does not paint a complete picture of
resources available to a family.
Poverty advocates also say it really measures "deep
poverty," since few families of four can get by on less than
$30,000 a year, especially in many cities.
The Census' official poverty rate looks only at pre-tax
income. It includes all cash income such as job earnings as well
as unemployment benefits and Social Security checks but excludes
benefits such as food stamps and tax credits.
If unemployment benefits - which were extended in 2009 under
the president's $840 billion stimulus package - had been
excluded from Wednesday's report the number of poor U.S. adults
would have increased by 1.6 million people, Census found.
Additionally, if the federal earned-income tax credit,
targeted at families with children and working part-time or low
income jobs, had been included in computing income, the number
of poor U.S. children would have fallen by 3 million, it added.
To work around the problem, the government last year
introduced a supplemental poverty measure, to include tax
payments and work expenses in estimating family resources.
That measure showed the poverty rate at 16 percent in 2010.
The Census Bureau will release its 2011 update on Nov. 13.