WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The median income for people in the United States remained about flat at $51,900 in 2013 compared to the previous year, according to U.S. government data released on Tuesday.

The U.S. Census Bureau's annual estimates on income, poverty and the uninsured also showed that the nation's poverty rate was slightly lower at 14.5 percent last year compared to 15 percent in 2012.

Additionally, the percentage of people who did not have health insurance coverage decreased by 0.2 percentage points between 2012 and 2013 to 14.5 percent, according to the Census Bureau's data.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Susan Heavey in Washington, and Caroline Humer in New York)