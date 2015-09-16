(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show median income did
not rise in real terms)
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. poverty rate rose
slightly to 14.8 percent last year, the U.S. Census Bureau said
on Wednesday, adding inflation-adjusted median household incomes
slipped to $53,657.
In its annual estimates of income, poverty and the number of
uninsured, the bureau also found the percentage of people in the
United States without health insurance coverage in 2014 fell to
10.4 percent from 13.3 percent in 2013.
