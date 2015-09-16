* Inflation-adjusted U.S. median income dips to $53,657
* Poverty rate ticks up to 14.8 percent
* Number in U.S. without health insurance falls to 33
million
(Adds White House, Representative Ryan in paragraphs 6-8)
By Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 American household incomes
lost ground last year and the poverty rate ticked up, a sign the
U.S. economic expansion had yet to lead to gains for many
Americans five years after the 2007-2009 recession.
The data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday,
which showed the inflation-adjusted median income slipping to
$53,657 last year from $54,462 in 2013, offered a reminder of
the tepid nature of the economy's recovery.
"In 2014, real median household income was 6.5 percent lower
than in 2007, the year before the most recent recession," Census
researchers wrote.
At the same time, the poverty rate ticked up to 14.8 percent
from 14.5 percent in 2013, the data showed. Census researchers
said the changes in both the median income and poverty rate were
not statistically significant.
The Census Bureau also said the number of people in the
United States without health insurance coverage fell to 33
million last year, or 10.4 percent of the population, from 41.8
million, or 13.3 percent, in 2013.
White House economists welcomed the sharp drop in the number
of uninsured, which reflected the impact of President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law, and a steep decline in the
child poverty rate.
But Republican Paul Ryan, chairman of the House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee, said the Census
figures showed U.S. poverty-fighting efforts were not working.
"This disappointing data, five years into an economic
recovery, underscores the need for a new effort to modernize our
country's safety net programs," Ryan said in a statement.
A steady expansion has pushed the U.S. unemployment rate
down to near 7-1/2-year lows, but wage gains have lagged and
nearly 6.5 million Americans are working part time because they
cannot find a full-time job.
Edward Welniak, chief of income statistics for the Census
Bureau's housing and household economic branch, attributed the
leveling of median income in part to a 1.2 million increase last
year in non-family households, which typically have much lower
income than family households.
"What we see there then is this increase in households at
the lower end of the income distribution tended to hold down
median household income," he told reporters.
With the economy regularly a top concern of voters, the
findings are likely to add fuel for debate as 16 Republicans and
six Democrats jockey for their parties' nominations ahead of the
November 2016 presidential election.
The Census data covered the first full year of the 2010
Affordable Care Act's requirement for people to have health
coverage. Republicans have attacked the law, also known as
Obamacare, in Congress and on the campaign trail.
Until last year, the percentage of Americans who were
uninsured had been stable since 2008, the Census Bureau said.
"This represents the largest percentage-point decline in the
uninsured rate during this period," said Victoria Velkoff, chief
of the bureau's social, economic and housing statistics.
Under Obamacare, Americans faced fines starting last year if
they did not have health insurance.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim
Ahmann and Mohammad Zargham)