WASHINGTON, April 6 The number of working
Americans earning so little they lived in poverty reached 7.2
percent of the labor force in 2010, the highest level in at
least two decades, the U.S government said on Friday.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 7.6 percent of women
among the working poor, compared to 6.7 percent of men. In 2009,
the working poor rate was 7 percent.
Education made a huge difference. Among workers who had not
graduated from high school, 21.4 percent lived below the
official poverty line against only 2.1 percent of those with a
university degree. The highest rate was amongst the unemployed
looking for work during the year at 35.1 percent.
The official poverty line in 2010 was an annual income of
$10,830 for a single person and $22,050 for a family of four.
Overall, the United States had 46.2 million people living in
poverty that year, or 15.1 percent of the population o f all
ages. The working poor totaled 10.5 million.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics conducted a special survey in
2011 which it is used to calculate the figures, based on those
who were in the labor force for at least 27 weeks either working
or looking for work.
The rate for working poor was 5.5 percent in 1987, the
furthest back that the BLS included in its report, and in 1999
it fell below 5 percent.
