WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. consumer prices rose
more than expected in June as gasoline prices jumped, but
underlying inflation pressure remain benign against the backdrop
of lukewarm domestic demand.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.5 percent, the largest increase since
February, after nudging up 0.1 percent in May. Gasoline prices
accounted for about two thirds of the increase in the CPI.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer inflation
to increase 0.3 percent last month.
In the 12-months through June, consumer prices advanced 1.8
percent after rising 1.4 percent in May. It was also the largest
increase since February.
Stripping out volatile energy and food, consumer prices
increased 0.2 percent for a second straight month. That took the
increase over the 12 months to June to 1.6 percent, the smallest
increase since June 2011. The so-called core CPI had increased
1.7 percent in May.
While both inflation measures remain below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent target, details of the report suggested the
recent disinflation trend had probably run its course, with
medical care costs rising.
There were also increases in the prices for new motor
vehicles, apparel and household furnishings. That could keep on
track expectations the U.S. central bank will start scaling back
its massive monetary stimulus in September.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who last month said the central
bank would start cutting back the $85 billion in bonds it is
purchasing each month to keep borrowing costs low, has viewed
the low inflation as temporary and expects prices to push
higher.