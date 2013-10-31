DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON Oct 31 The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its report on import and export prices for October on Nov. 15, two days later than its originally scheduled date, according to its web site.
A federal government shutdown during the first half of October resulted in delays of economic reports from various agencies.
BLS lists its revised release schedule at
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.