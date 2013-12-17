WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. consumer prices were
flat in November, but a bounce back in the annual inflation rate
from a four-year low will probably give the Federal Reserve
cover to start dialing back it massive monetary stimulus.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index was restrained last month by declines in gasoline and
natural gas prices, after slipping 0.1 percent in October.
In the 12 months through November, the CPI rose 1.2 percent.
It had increased 1.0 percent in October, the smallest advance
since October 2009.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer prices
nudging up 0.1 percent last month and increasing 1.3 percent
from a year ago.
Stripping out the volatile energy and food components, the
so-called core CPI rose 0.2 percent after rising by 0.1 percent
for three consecutive months.
That took the increase over the past 12 months to 1.7
percent, rising by the same margin for a third straight month.
The Fed targets 2 percent inflation, although it tracks a
gauge that tends to run a bit below the CPI.
Though some Fed officials are concerned about inflation
being too low, that will probably not stop the U.S. central bank
from reducing the pace of its monthly bond purchases.
Key data including employment, retail sales and industrial
production have all pointed to an economy that is on an upswing.
The inflation report was released as Fed officials were due
to start a two-day meeting to assess the economy and deliberate
on monetary policy.
Persistently low inflation would probably serve as a caution
to officials and see the Fed keeping interest rates low for a
long time even after it begins to reduce its bond purchases.
A 1.6 percent drop in gasoline prices and 1.8 percent fall
in the cost of natural gas offset increases in electricity,
keeping inflation subdued last month.
Gasoline prices had dropped 2.9 percent in October, while
natural gas prices had declined 1.0 percent. Food prices rose
0.1 percent in November after ticking up 0.1 percent the prior
month.
Within the core CPI, apparel prices fell for a third
straight month in November, reflecting discounts offered by
retailers to lure shoppers and reduce inventory.