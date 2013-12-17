* Consumer price index flat in November
* Year-on-year CPI rises 1.2 percent
* Core CPI rises 0.2 percent, up 1.7 percent from year-ago
* Weak inflation belies signs of economic vigor elsewhere
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 U.S. consumer prices were
flat in November, but the lack of inflation pressures in the
economy will probably not stop the Federal Reserve from scaling
back its bond-buying program soon.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index was restrained last month by declines in gasoline and
natural gas prices. It had slipped 0.1 percent in October.
The low inflation environment comes against the backdrop of
an improving economic outlook, which economists say will
embolden the U.S. central bank to take a step towards
normalizing monetary policy at least by March.
"If the Fed wanted an excuse to continue with the full bond
purchases they could use the inflation numbers," said Gus
Faucher, a senior economist at PNC Financial Services in
Pittsburgh. "But given the strength in we have seen in the labor
market and in other economic indicators, I think they do want to
reduce their purchases."
The inflation report was released as Fed officials prepared
to start a two-day policy meeting. The central bank will weigh
an array of data from employment and retail sales to industrial
production that have suggested the economy is on an upswing.
A separate report on Tuesday that showed confidence among
homebuilders increased in December bolstered that view. It
suggested housing will continue to lend support to the economy
despite higher mortgage rates.
Some economists expect the Fed to announce a reduction in
its $85 billion monthly bond buying program at the end of its
meeting on Wednesday, although more believe it will wait until
January or March.
When it does move, persistently low inflation would likely
lead it to act cautiously before beginning to raise overnight
interest rates, which have been held near zero since late-2008.
"Even after the Fed starts to reduce its bond purchases,
policy will be extraordinarily easy," said Jay Morelock, an
economist at FTN Financial in New York.
HOUSING SHOWS SOME INFLATION
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors awaited the outcome of the Fed meeting.
In the 12 months through November, the CPI rose 1.2 percent.
It had increased 1.0 percent in October, the smallest advance
since October 2009.
Stripping out the volatile energy and food components, the
so-called core CPI rose 0.2 percent after rising by 0.1 percent
for three consecutive months.
That left its increase over the past 12 months at 1.7
percent, where it has now been for three straight months.
The Fed targets 2 percent inflation, although it tracks a
gauge that tends to run a bit below the CPI.
A 1.6 percent drop in gasoline prices and a 1.8 percent fall
in the cost of natural gas last month offset increases in
electricity, keeping inflation subdued.
Food prices rose marginally.
Tame inflation is giving consumer purchasing power a lift.
Adjusted for inflation, average hourly earnings increased 0.2
percent in November after edging up 0.1 percent the prior month.
Within the core CPI, apparel prices fell for a third
straight month, reflecting discounts offered by retailers to
lure shoppers and reduce inventory.
There were, however, gains in rent. Owners' equivalent rent
of residences, or OER, which accounts for about a third of the
CPI, posted its biggest monthly gain in five years, and was up
2.4 percent from a year ago. It was the biggest year-on-year
gain since September 2008.
"We remain of the view that OER, and shelter costs more
generally, will continue to be the main driver of core inflation
during 2014," said Peter Newland, a senior economist at Barclays
in New York.
Medical care costs were flat, while prices for new vehicles
fell for a second straight month.