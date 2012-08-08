(Adds comment from economist, movement in markets)
WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. nonfarm productivity rose
more than expected in the second quarter as companies expanded
output but only modestly increased the hours worked by their
employees, data from the Labor Department showed on Wednesday.
Productivity climbed at a faster-than-expected 1.6 percent
annual rate between April and June.
The still-modest reading could be a sign that companies will
have to step up hiring to keep up with production, said Jeremy
Lawson, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"The pace of productivity growth is relatively soft at the
moment. It's hard to add production on a faster pace without
adding more workers," he said.
In the same report, the government said productivity rose
0.7 percent last year, more than the initially estimated advance
of 0.4 percent. In another revision, productivity declined less
than initially thought in the first quarter of 2012, the Labor
Department said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected productivity to
increase at a 1.3 percent annual rate during the second quarter.
U.S. stock index futures dipped in low volume following
three days of gains on Wall Street as traders awaited more
signals of central bank action to support a stalling global
economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was about flat.
Output increased at a 2.0 percent rate during the second
quarter, but hours worked only rose at a 0.4 percent rate, the
department said.
Using several years of recently revised data on economic
growth, the government also said productivity did not rise quite
as much as initially thought in 2010. Employers slashed payrolls
during the 2007-09 recession, helping fuel a temporary spike in
productivity. The increase faded last year.
The Labor Department report also showed unit labor costs
climbing 1.7 percent during the period, a faster pace than the
0.6 percent gain expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Economists said that only pointed to modest inflation
pressures that would not ring any alarm bells at the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
"From a Fed labor costs-based view of the inflation process,
there is nothing of concern in these data," RDQ economists said
in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Richard Leong in
New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)